Alys Key

Ten Entertainment Group (TEG) got more customers through its doors in 2017, creating steady growth for the bowling and entertainment centres.

The figures

Sales grew 5.5 per cent to £71m, with like-for-likes up 3.6 per cent.

Adjusted profit before tax was up 18 per cent to £13m.

Investors scored an increased dividend as the group upped its full-year payout to 10p per share.

Read more: Consumer spending could rebound in the 2020s if Brexit is a success

Why it's interesting

Sales growth was driven by increased spending and footfall across the group's sites. Footfall in particular picked up, driven by what chief executive Alan Hand said was a resilient demand for experiences.

"People are definitely wanting an experience over buying stuff," he told City A.M. this morning. "They want somewhere they can go and play with family and friends."

This comes despite fears that more cautious consumer spending could affect the leisure industry, as restaurants in particular face rising costs and increased competitions.

The group is targeting between two and four new sites this year, after adding three in 2017. TEG usually targets existing bowling alley and entertainment businesses, but Hand said that it could also look at other opportunities.

"We think there's up to 60 sites across the UK that would fit our business model," he said.

Read more: Hollywood Bowl strikes lucky despite consumer spending fears

The group currently operates 42 sites, having added two new ones in February.

Other plans for 2018 include rolling out the "pins and strings" technology, which makes operating bowling alleys easier, to more sites. The group has also brought in a specialist to improve its digital output and increase the rate of online bookings.

"We continue to be highly supportive of this niche but growing family entertainment market and believe TEG's ability to acquire and 'tenpinise' sites will continue to drive shareholder value," said analysts at Numis.

What TEG said

"Ten Entertainment Group has met its initial aims set out at the time of IPO," commented the group's chairman Nick Basing.

“These results are a positive step towards fulfilling its long term potential. I am confident that our simple, three-pronged growth strategy will continue to deliver superior value for shareholders through continued capital growth and our very attractive dividend policy."

Read more: Leisure spending is holding up as millennials hit the pub