Oliver Gill

BT is to use a virtual reality version of "Crystal Maze" challenges to separate the wheat from the chaff as part of a new hiring spree.

The telecoms giant is to create more than 1,300 graduate and apprenticeship jobs in the UK. It claims to be one the first companies in Britain to use such a novel recruitment process.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she welcomed BT's plans.

Candidates will be tested on analytical skills, how they handle change, and their drive and enthusiasm to get tasks completed.

Earlier this month subsidiary Openreach revealed plans to hire 3,500 new engineers.

“We’re proud to be leading the industry by investing in training a huge number of people in the digital skills that the UK economy so vitally needs," said BT chief executive Gavin Patterson.

“BT has a rich history of innovation, and it’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining the company as we look towards growing our cyber-security business, developing 5G technologies and enhanced TV content.

“Our apprenticeship and graduate scheme will equip people with the skills and on the job training they will need to succeed in the future."

Many of BT's new recruits will be trained at the firm's technology hub in Ipswich. Positions will also be allocated to other BT subsidiaries such as EE and internet firm Plusnet.

Apprenticeships will be delivered alongside local colleges and universities meaning staff are able to achieve an academic qualification alongside developing practical experience.

The Prime Minister said:

I welcome this announcement from BT. More high-quality apprenticeships means more young people with the vital skills and training to take advantage of the economic opportunities of the future. Our modern Industrial Strategy, in conjunction with business, will help drive developments in fields like Artificial Intelligence and cyber technology – meaning more high-tech jobs and greater prosperity for people across the country.

