Wednesday 21 March 2018 11:14am

Waitrose chocolate avocado sells out at some stores as Easter treat becomes best-selling own-brand egg

 
Alys Key
The chocolate treat is the fastest-selling Waitrose-branded Easter egg ever (Source: Waitrose)

Waitrose's avocado-shaped chocolate egg has become the fastest-selling own-brand Easter egg in the supermarket's history.

The £8 treat has even sold out at some stores as customers rushed to get their hands on one. Waitrose is now restocking its branches in preparation for the weekend.

"Our chocolate avocados have been a phenomenal hit with customers who are hunting for them in Waitrose branches across the UK," said Elizabeth Sutcliffe, Waitrose's Easter egg buyer.

"Although some of our branches may not have them in stock today, we are expecting the majority of shops to have some more in by the weekend, but avo-ficionados will need to be quick, as they are selling fast and we expect them all to be snapped up before Easter!"

Waitrose clarified that, despite looking like a giant avocado, the product is 100 per cent chocolate and is not flavoured to taste like the popular fruit.

Yesterday the John Lewis Partnership released its weekly sales figures, which showed that Waitrose sales were up 2.4 per cent in the week to Tuesday 20 March.

The supermarket said that the addition of quiche to the list of items used to estimate inflation rang true with trends instore, with sales of the savoury tart up 20 per cent.

