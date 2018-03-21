Rebecca Smith

A 24-hour Tube strike has been announced on the District Line for Wednesday 11 April, train drivers' union Aslef said today.

Members at Acton Town will walkout for a day next month in a row over the handling of a driver's reported safety breaches.

Finn Brennan, Aslef's organiser on London Underground, said:

We are really disappointed that London Underground has refused, for the last six weeks, to even sit down with us to discuss this issue. Our members want policies and procedures to be applied fairly. Sadly, some managers on LU want to pick and choose which policies they apply. Threatening individuals with disciplinary action, refusing to talk, and leaving our members with no other option than to take strike action is not the progressive approach we expect to see from Transport for London.

The union said it has also given London Underground notice that members at Earl’s Court depot on the District Line will be balloted for strike action over the next few weeks.

Yesterday, Aslef called off a strike originally planned for next Wednesday 28 March. The walkout was pulled as there was a flaw in the statutory notice, so the union had to reballot staff.

Transport for London expects to run around 60 per cent of service on the District Line if the strike goes ahead.

A TfL spokesperson said:

The situation with this driver is not as the union has described and no disciplinary action has been taken against them. A driver had a number of safety incidents in their first few months of driving and, in line with our agreed policies, was offered an alternative role on our stations which they agreed to. There is no cause for a dispute, and we call on the unions to continue working with us to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

Read more: TfL's Tube fares income is down £89m due to fewer passenger journeys