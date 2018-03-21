Mothercare says talks with lenders are "progressing constructively"

Helen Cahill

Mothercare's shares are on the rise this morning after it said talks with lenders are "progressing constructively".

The retailer's lenders have agreed to push back the testing of its financial covenants; tests were due on 24 March. Mothercare's talks with the banks will now continue, while the chain seeks out additional sources of finance to drive its turnaround plans.

KPMG has been advising Mothercare as it seeks out funding to weather a difficult period of trading on the high street.

Mothercare refinanced with lenders HSBC and Barclays last year, with one tranche of its £62.5m credit facility set to mature in November this year, although the retailer can push for an extension. Mothercare's current discussions with lenders are expected to conclude before it announces its preliminary results.

At time of writing, Mothercare's share price was up 13 per cent to 17.71p.

"As previously indicated, we are also exploring additional sources of financing to support and maintain the momentum of our transformation programme and we are engaged in preliminary discussions on securing such additional financing," the company said today.

Neil Wilson, analyst at ETX Capital said there was some hope for Mothercare, but that it will need to take and "agressive path" to get back on track.