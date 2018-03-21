Blackstone's billionaire co-founder Peter Peterson has died aged 91

Lucy White

The co-founder of private equity firm Blackstone, billionaire Wall Street financier Peter Peterson, died late last night at the age of 91.

Peterson founded Blackstone, which has since become the world's largest alternative investment manager with $434bn (£309bn) under management, along with Stephen Schwarzman in 1985.

Peterson was the son of Greek immigrants who operated a diner in Nebraska. He and Schwarzman initially launched Blackstone as a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) boutique with just $200,000 of investment.

“As a first-generation American born in Kearney, Nebraska, Pete exceeded all of his expectations in becoming a successful businessman, statesman and philanthropist,” said the Peterson family in a statement.

Peterson died on Tuesday of natural causes.

Read more: Provident Financial's executive chairman Manjit Wolstenholme has died

Forbes has estimated the financier's net worth to be $2bn. Schwarzman, now 71 years old, still leads Blackstone.

Though Peterson will likely be remembered for his Blackstone legacy, he also served as US President Richard Nixon's commerce secretary from 1972-73 after a short spell as assistant to the president for international economic affairs.

He then became chairman and chief executive of investment bank Lehman Brothers, which would much later play a key role in the global financial crisis, until 1983.

Read more: Why investing giant Blackstone is willing to take a €4bn punt on Finnish property

Peterson turned to philanthropy later in life, founding the Peter G. Peterson foundation which aims to hep solve economic challenges.

"My father established this foundation 10 years ago to solve the nation’s fiscal challenges and preserve the American Dream that he was so fortunate to have lived," said Michael Peterson, president and chief executive of the Peterson Foundation.

"He worked tirelessly and across party lines to build a sustainable fiscal foundation to support economic growth and widely shared opportunity."

Read more: Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has signed up to Bill and Melinda Gates' Giving Pledge and plans to give away the majority of his wealth