Rebecca Smith

Plans for a new river crossing in east London were given a boost today with the backing of Londoners, so Transport for London (TfL) will now draw up more detailed designs and a construction timeline.

The results of a consultation on the Rotherhithe to Canary Wharf bridge that will provide a pedestrian and cycling route across the Thames were published this morning, with 93 per cent of the 6,093 responses in favour of the new crossing.

TfL’s provisional preferred option of a navigable bridge was supported by 85 per cent of responses to the consultation, and the northern alignment between Nelson Dock and Westferry Circus got the strongest support.

(Click or tap for full-sized version.)

The development would link existing and planned cycle routes on both sides of the river, and is aimed at fuelling sustainable growth in east London, Canada Water and the Isle of Dogs by providing a useful alternative to the Jubilee Line.

At present, pedestrians and cyclists don't have many spots where they can cross the river east of Tower Bridge easily and safely - restricting access to key destinations such as Canary Wharf and Canada Water.

TfL said the Greenwich Foot Tunnel is already operating at capacity at peak times and the Rotherhithe Tunnel is regularly avoided by pedestrians and cyclists due to the dominance of traffic and narrow footways.

Deputy mayor for transport, Val Shawcross, said:

I’m delighted that thousands of people took part in the consultation, and have given us such overwhelming support for a new walking and cycling crossing between Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf. With its growing population, a new river crossing is much needed in this part of East London, providing vital new connections for residents, businesses and commuters around Canary Wharf. Our plans should enable thousands more people to make walking and cycling a part of their everyday lives, improving life for everyone.

Gareth Powell, managing director of surface transport at TfL, said: “We are now working with Atkins, our design and engineering consultants, and local stakeholders to develop an accessible and achievable crossing that links to new and proposed walking and cycling routes on both sides of the river.”

