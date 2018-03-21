Kingfisher's shares hit by patchy performance

Helen Cahill

Kingfisher's shares have taken a hit this morning as it financial results showed a patchy sales performance.

Group sales were down 0.7 per cent on a like-for-like basis, coming in at £11.7bn for the year. Underlying pre-tax profits rose 1.3 per cent to £797m. Adjusted pre-tax profit was down 8.1 per cent to £683m.

The results were mixed, with some divisions performing well - sales in Poland rose 5.3 per cent - while others struggled. Like-for-like sales at B&Q fell by 2.3 per cent, and in France, Castorama sales were down 2.4 per cent. Brico Depot's sales slumped 4.8 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

At time of writing, Kingfisher's share price was down eight per cent to 311.10p.

Neil Wilson, analyst at ETX Captial, said the firm was suffering from a slowdown in demand for big-ticket items.

"As the property market cools and consumers tighten the purse strings a bit, they are not investing in big ticket purchases," he said.

"The less people move homes, the less they are splashing out on big improvements. Uncertainty weighs on big ticket purchases despite the economy being close to full employment – confidence in house prices continuing to rise is a big factor here and one that is often overlooked in terms of broader consumer confidence."