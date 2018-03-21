Lucy White

A tiny technology company listed on London's junior market has just announced a tie-up with internet entrepreneurs and bitcoin billionaires the Winklevoss twins.

Beeks Financial Cloud, which floated on Aim last November and has a current market value of around £32m, has announced a partnership with the Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss's Gemini cryptocurrency exchange.

The deal caused shares in Beeks, which provides cloud infrastructure to allow professional and retail investors to complete high-speed trading, to rocket 5.88 per cent in early morning trading.

The business will now be able to extend its offering beyond foreign exchange and futures, and into cryptocurrency.

“Cryptocurrency trading is growing in popularity and this is a service our institutional clients have been wanting for some time, as they seek a means to trade cryptocurrencies legitimately and securely," said Beeks' chief executive Gordon McArthur.

"The high level of regulation on the Gemini Exchange provides our customers with an assurance of greater security in a volatile market.

In a highly significant industry, this new service has the potential to be a valuable move for Beeks as we seek to expand our offering across the key markets for automated trading.

Beeks specialises in infrastructure for low-latency trading – a technique which uses algorithms rather than human decision-making to react to events and complete trades faster.

By partnering with Gemini, Beeks' clients will now be able to source and trade the world's two largest cryptocurrencies – bitcoin and ethereum.

