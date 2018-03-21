Now trouble is brewing at Moss Bros as shares slump 30 per cent

Helen Cahill

Moss Bros has issued another profit warning today due to a shortage of stock and another tough period for footfall.

The suit seller announced a profit warning in January, and its latest update has seen shares tumble by close to 30 per cent.

Moss Bros said it has been consolidating its supplier base, and that this had hit stock in its stores. The company expects its full-year sales to fall as a result, and said its profit will be "materially lower" than expected.

The distress on the high street is coming to head this quarter after a difficult sales period over Christmas. Non-food retailers have been in particularly poor shape.

Today, New Look's creditors will vote on whether to approve a rescue plan for the fashion chain, while Mothercare continues to seek additional funding for the business.

Toys R Us and Maplin are currently in administration, with thousands of retail jobs in doubt.

Brian Brick, chief executive of Moss Bros, said: “The beginning of the year has been hampered by short term stock delivery issues caused by the consolidation of our supplier base.

"The resulting stock shortage has undoubtedly driven a significant shortfall in sales, which will continue until late spring. Although this has been a painful experience, I am confident that the availability issues are well on track to being resolved and the margin benefits from the consolidation will flow through."

