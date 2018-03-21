Rebecca Smith

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced plans for an anniversary tribute after the four terrorist attacks in the capital last year.

The hope is that the arrangements will allow people to come together and remember those who were killed, and to show solidarity and support for those who were affected by the attacks.

City Hall said the plans have been agreed following consultation with the families who have lost ones, along with the Met police and emergency services, and the local authorities in the areas affected.

A 3D installation called #LondonUnited will be located at City Hall where the public can pay their respects, and the public will be able to sign a book, while messages of support sent on social media will be projected onto a map of London.

The phrase #LondonUnited is also to be projected onto the houses of parliament, London Bridge, Finsbury Park Mosque and Parsons Green Tube station on the anniversaries of the attacks.

Khan said:

Londoners will never forget the horrific terror attacks on our city in 2017. We will never forget the bravery of our emergency services and first responders who ran towards danger while urging the rest of us to run to safety. And we will never forget the courage of PC Keith Palmer who paid the ultimate sacrifice whilst protecting parliament. These were not only attacks on our city and our country, but on the very heart of our democracy and the values we cherish most – freedom, justice and tolerance.

The mayor added: “We know that families, friends and communities have their own private arrangements in place to mark this tragic anniversary, and our plans here at City Hall are intended to complement, without intruding on, individual private commemorations."

“As we enter this period of remembrance and reflection, we stand together as Londoners, united against terrorism and in hope for the future," he said.

Cllr Peter John, leader of Southwark Council, said: “The attacks in London Bridge and Borough on 3 June last year left a lasting impact on the people of Southwark, and we will be remembering all those who lost their lives and were harmed by the attacks on that date locally.

"But the horrific events of last spring and summer were not an attack on London Bridge or Westminster or any other one place, but an attack on our great city, and the London way of life. We stood united then in the face of terror, and it is right that we do so again, both to remember everyone who was harmed last year, and to also look forward with confidence as one city, strong and united.”

