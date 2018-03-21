Ladbrokes Coral's £4bn takeover by GVC given green light by regulators

Oliver Gill

Ladbrokes Coral's £4bn takeover by GVC was this morning cleared by competition regulators.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal "does not give rise to competition concerns".

In a short statement the watchdog said:

GVC has a small presence in the UK and only offers services online. The CMAhas found that GVC and Ladbrokes are not close rivals and there are many other providers of betting and gaming services online. The CMA looked closely at betting services for individual sports and individual games but found that, in all cases, there will be enough rivals to the merged entity to prevent price increases or a reduced quality of service as a result of the merger. The merger will therefore not be referred for an in-depth investigation.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

