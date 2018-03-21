GKN launches scathing attack on "novice" Melrose

Oliver Gill

Engineering giant GKN today attempted to put the record straight by taking apart a string of claims by hostile suitor Melrose.

In a statement entitled "Rebutting Melrose's misleading statements", the FTSE 100 firm covered its planned motor merger with Dana, strategy for its aerospace arm, research and development spend and pension plans.

It also aimed both barrels at Melrose's claims it has the best team to realise GKN's full potential. The firm said:

Melrose is a novice in automotive. It has no experience as a tier one supplier and has nowhere near the experience of the combined Dana management team and the senior GKN Driveline team Melrose is little better placed in aerospace. Melrose has minimal experience in aerospace as well and has not been in the industry since it sold its component business, McKechnie Aerospace, in 2007 after less than two years of ownership. Its lack of knowledge is evidenced by its attempts to deal with GKN's major customers.

GKN chief executive Anne Stevens said: "Our shareholders have an important choice to make, and we believe an independent GKN is the right choice. We are confident our new strategy will maximise the value of GKN and we are working with urgency to deliver it.

"In scale and nature, GKN is completely different from any business Melrose has ever bought. Melrose lacks the knowledge and experience to manage GKN successfully and has absolutely no plan for the business. Melrose is the high-risk choice. Melrose's offer does not come close to reflecting GKN's true value and I urge shareholders to reject it."