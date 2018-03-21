Rebecca Smith

Lloyd's of London swung to an aggregated market loss of £2bn last year after "one of the costliest years for natural catastrophes in the past decade".

In 2016, the insurance giant reported a pre-tax profit of £2.1bn; today it said this had dipped to a pre-tax loss of £2bn for 2017. That loss is its first in six years.

The figures:

It reported gross written premiums of £33.6bn, up from the £29.9bn reported in 2016.

Major claims for last year were £4.5bn - more than doubling the £2.1bn from 2016.

Lloyd's said that after a number of "relatively benign" catasrophe years, the frequency and scale of disasters that affected the world in the second half of last year meant major claims costing the Lloyd's market £4.5bn. That significant loss activity generated an underwriting loss of £3.4bn for 2017 - compared to a profit for 2016.

Why it's interesting

Back in September, Lloyd's had reported a 16 per cent dip in profit for the first half of the year, but did say then it was yet to take stock of the effects of hurricanes in the Caribbean and the US.

Lloyd's said today it had worked hard to pay claims to policyholders "as quickly as possible throughout the year", with a total of £18.3bn in claims gross of reinsurance paid out by the Lloyd's market during the year.

It said the large commitments were met without much impact on total resources, which remain solid at £27.6bn.

What the company said:

Lloyd's chief executive, Inga Beale, said:

The market experienced an exceptionally difficult year in 2017, driven by challenging market conditions and a significant impact from natural catastrophes. These factors mean that for the first time in six years Lloyd's is reporting a loss. Lloyd's is here to support customers when it matters most, providing the financial support to enable businesses, governments, and most importantly people to recover and rebuild their lives as quickly as possible and I'm proud of the market's response.

