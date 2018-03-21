Rebecca Smith

There has been a significant rise in the number of banks and finance firms in the top 20 most sought after companies to work for in the UK, according to a new ranking out today from LinkedIn.

The list is compiled through looking at the actions taken by LinkedIn's 25m UK members, considering data such as job seeker reach and interest, engagement, and retention, to assess just where professionals want to work.

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Barclays and JP Morgan Chase all entered the list for the first time this year, with Lloyds Banking Group making the cut again too.

A separate report from LinkedIn last month found that hiring rates rose by 8.3 per cent in the financial services in January, compared to December.

The 20 highest ranked LinkedIn top companies for 2018 1. Asos 2. BBC 3. McKinsey & Company 4. Richemont 5. Kering 6. JPMorgan Chase 7. Amazon 8. EY 9. HSBC 10. Boston Consulting Group 11. Selfridges 12. Apple 13. Barclays 14. L'Oreal 15. Vodafone 16. Goldman Sachs 17. Facebook 18. Lloyds Banking Group 19. Accenture 10. Salesforce

The number one spot overall though was taken by online fashion retailer Asos, followed by the BBC and then McKinsey & Company rounding off the top three.

“At ASOS we do things not just to simply tick a box – rather, we genuinely care, we want to do the right thing and see the value in doing so. You spend a majority of your life at work, so why shouldn’t it be with a company you love, where you believe you’re making a positive difference and feel truly valued?” said Holly Middlemiss, talent brand and engagement partner at Asos.

Tech behemoths Amazon, Apple and Facebook made the cut, with the ranking being compiled ahead of the recent controversy surrounding the latter, with allegations that data firm Cambridge Analytica mined Facebook users' data without their permission.

