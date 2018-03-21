DEBATE: Is the transition deal a betrayal of the EU Referendum vote?

Diane James, Alastair Benn

Is the transition deal a betrayal of the EU Referendum vote?

Diane James, an independent MEP, says YES.

Brexit in name only – BRINO – is truly now underway.

For a betrayal of referendum voter expectations and trust in government, look no further than the transition deal agreed this week. It delivers the total capitulation that Big Business and “cliff-edge” narrative Remainers wanted.

From the outset, repealing the European Communities Act coupled with Article 50 would have demonstrated serious Brexit intent and provided the crystal clear timeline for the end to European Union’s political and regulatory control.

The transition period is a de facto extension to Article 50 negotiations, but it is the EU yet again that has called the shots on the final date and detail.

Had UK government been truly committed to Brexit, then approximately two years on from the June 2016 referendum result – this summer – the UK would have been free of EU control.

Thanks to this agreement, that now questionable freedom will only happen on 31 December 2020.

Once more the UK has come away weakened, having conceded yet again in key areas to the EU’s Brexit terms.

Alastair Benn, editor of Reaction Weekend, says NO.

For the hardest of hard Brexiteers (from “Take Back Control” protectionists to “Go Global” libertarians), Brexit is an article of faith – any deal that mediates political reality with idealism is unlikely to be satisfactory.

And the transition deal is just that – a pragmatic compromise. Business finally has some degree of clarity in the short term, and the government can claim some success in securing a bespoke approach on trade deals, that the UK can start negotiating immediately.

It is the fishing industry that has the best right to a genuine grievance: the deal preserves membership of the Common Fisheries Policy for the transition period. On the coastline that stretches from Inverness to Aberdeen, fishing was for much of the twentieth century, a highly prosperous industry making a vital contribution to the social fabric. And membership of the EU was peculiarly brutal to that way of life.

But this temporary setback is a small price to pay for the relative stability and security the transition deal gives other (more economically significant) sectors. It is not a “betrayal” – it is a sensible step forward.

