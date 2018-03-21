The UK is exporting multiculturalism to Saudi Arabia, not just fighter jets

Kamran Bokhari

Much of the talk around the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the UK was of British exports to the Kingdom.

This is understandable: the Saudis’ order for 48 British Typhoon fighter jets will guarantee thousands of high-paid British manufacturing jobs at what is an uncertain time in the UK.

But the short-term economic gain for Britain cannot be allowed to overshadow the long-term cultural win for the world, symbolised by the Prince’s meeting first with the Coptic Pope in Egypt and then, only days later, with the Archbishop of the Church of England in Lambeth Palace.

Saudi Arabia is not renowned for its pluralism. Although the expat Christian community is free to practise Christianity in their own homes, there are no churches in the country. What we have in the Kingdom is a mix of traditional uniformity, intolerance, and persecution – all now going through a quantum leap of progress.

The Prince is the first Saudi royal to ever visit a Coptic Christian cathedral. The optics alone are huge: he sat at the foot of the Lamb of God. But the symbolism is even more poignant: St Mark’s was the site of a terrorist bombing in late 2016.

And he didn’t stop there: he invited Pope Tawadros and all Coptic clergymen to Saudi Arabia. It is difficult to imagine such a visit being limited to Riyadh’s shopping malls or Jeddah’s sea-front. Surely there would be a visit to Mecca too, a generational milestone in Muslim-Christian – and, by extension, east-west – relations.

This is all very alien to the Wahhabist/Salafist ideology native to many of Saudi Arabia’s clerical establishment. Islamism is an extremely complex political spectrum – ranging from wishing to achieve an Islamic state via democratic politics, to wanting to create medieval caliphates.

Riyadh under its current leadership is engaged in an excruciatingly difficult task of counter-extremism.

The Saudis have been waging a “jihad against jihadism” and are crucial allies in our anti-terror efforts.

The Prince’s grappling with extremism is not without historical precedent: his grandfather Ibn Saud, the founder of the modern Kingdom, had to destroy the Salafist tribal militia called the Ikhwan when the latter went from being his elite military force to challenging his rule through a jihadist agenda in Iraq (then under British control in the late 1920s).

That incident was emblematic of the domestic clash within the Kingdom between those who sought to steer it back in time to an imagined past, and those who sought to move it forward.

These efforts only intensified after 9/11 under the leadership of former Saudi monarch, King Abdullah – a process that his successor, King Salman, and his son, Mohammed bin Salman, are trying to accelerate.

At the same time, we must accept that elements within the Saudi elite have been happy to use Sunni extremism in a kind of ideological arms race against Shia Iran. Iranian-backed Shia radicalism is less of a threat to us in the west but is all too real to the Saudis due to the proximity of Yemeni Houthi Shia rebels. The Houthi flag, modelled on the motto of Revolutionary Iran, reads: “God Is Great, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam”. It is essential that Britain uses its influence (including through its defence industry) to bring an end to the disastrous war in Yemen.

Mohammed bin Salman is in the midst of a major domestic power struggle against what, in western terms, we would call the Saudi “hard right”. At the same time, the Saudis are struggling to confront the geosectarian challenge from Iran and its regional allies. It is a complicated struggle that I suspect Theresa May and her administration identified with.

If London can be the kind of ally Riyadh needs, the UK may be exporting more than fighter jets: the new Saudi Arabia may be buying into British multiculturalism.

