Frank Dalleres

They hurtled headlong towards history at speeds of up to 90mph in Pyeongchang last month, but British skeleton duo Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas are taking it slowly as they ponder whether to target another Winter Olympics or hang up their sleds.

Yarnold is still digesting the significance of becoming Britain’s most decorated Winter Olympian, having overcome a chest infection and indifferent form to defend her title with a blistering, course-record final run in South Korea.

“When I set out a couple of years ago with that big hairy statement of wanting to be the first winter Olympian to retain my title, for one, I couldn’t even remember it because it’s quite a long sentence,” she tells City A.M.

Read more: Lizzy Yarnold mulls skeleton future after historic second gold

“And also I felt: ‘Can I do it?’. I always intended to do it – you go into every race to win or to do your best – but to now have walked away from it and have the medal here it’s still very strange.”

Yarnold – speaking on a visit to the Aldgate offices of insurer JLT, which sponsors the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association – says her second gold was even sweeter than the first.

“I didn’t realise how much more it meant to me until I crossed the finish line,” she adds. “My reaction was just ‘Oh my God’. It was shaking excitement. There was so much more struggle during this build-up than to Sochi. I really had to find something within myself to be competitive and even be selected.”

The 29-year-old from Sevenoaks, who only took up skeleton in 2010 after going through a nationwide talent identification programme, wants to do more soul-searching – and learn whether her coaching team will remain in place – before committing to another arduous four-year cycle.

“It’s only been just over a month. It does take a lot longer to decide. You don’t know how you’d feel emotionally, what my career plan is for the next four years,” Yarnold says.

“Building up to Sochi I was an athlete who was told what to do. I knew I had to have career progression going into Pyeongchang; I knew I had to be someone who sat at the table with the coaches and managers. I can’t be told what to do all the time. There is that question of needing to develop and learn.

“So, I’m still working that out, still having a break. It’s important to have a break, because the last proper break four years ago I was a different person and I had different motivations and goals. I need to work out who I am again without the daily of gym, track, eat, sleep, recover, stretch.”

Deas, 29, joined close friend Yarnold on the podium by taking bronze and talks tentatively of competing at next year’s World Championships, but insists she, too, needs time to decide her future in the sport.

“I think you end up being so defined by what happens in those Olympic moments that it takes a little time to reset how you feel about everything,” Deas says.

“I had no idea how I was going to feel after the Games. I didn’t know if those were going to be my last ever runs on a sled – if I was ever going to want to look at a sled again in my life. I don’t feel like that, but I had to leave it open-ended because I didn’t know.”

Deas is not wanting for Olympic fulfilment, having been part of a British team that claimed half of the skeleton medals available in Pyeongchang, where Dom Parsons also took bronze in the men’s event.

“It’s an odd one, because in a sense I don’t feel like I came third. I feel like we all won, we just won different colour medals, because we all got to experience being on the podium,” she adds.

“I’m going to have to work out what that motivation is in the future and maybe it will be that I want a different colour next time. At the moment I’m still basking in it, to be honest.”

Both sliders concede that the doping row that saw the Russian team banned from the Winter Games cast a shadow on their preparations and Deas says her trust in clean sport will be one of the factors that she weighs up in the coming weeks.

“I think personally I’ll have to be confident that I’ll be competing on a level playing field to have the motivation to go forward and invest so much time and energy,” says the Welshwoman.

“It’s not what I think about when I think about whether I’m going to slide next season. I’m thinking about ‘is my coach going to be with me?’ or ‘is Lizzy going to be with me?’ or ‘how’s the team going to look?’.”

Read more: Team GB Winter Olympians are an inspiration, says UK Sport