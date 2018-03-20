Ardian hires Rothschild to sell Luton Airport stake

James Booth

Ardian has hired Rotschild to sell its 49 per cent stake in Luton Airport, Reuters has reported.

French investment company Ardian has turned to investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in the UK’s fifth biggest airport.

Ardian bought its stake in Luton for €508m (£445m) in 2013 from Spanish motorway toll company Abertis.

Spanish airport operator Aena bought its 51 per cent stake in Luton at the same time and has a preferential right to buy Ardian’s stake, which could be valued at as much as $400m (£286m).

Aena’s chairman has previously said it is not interested in buying out Ardian’s stake, but would welcome a new financial partner.

Airports are a hot asset class with London’s City Airport sold to Canadian institutional investors for £2bn in 2016.

There is currently mounting speculation that US fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is set to sell its stakes in Gatwick and Edinburgh.

All parties named declined to comment.