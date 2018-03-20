Boss of world’s first $3bn law firm quits amid sex scandal

James Booth

The head of the world’s first $3bn (£2.14bn) law firm has quit today after admitting to “communications of a sexual nature” with a woman outside the firm.

Bill Voge, the managing partner and chair of US legal giant Latham & Watkins, stood down after admitting behaviour not “befitting the leader of the firm”.

Energy partner Voge was based in Latham’s City office until 2014 when he was elected to lead the firm.

In a statement Latham said that Voge has tendered his resignation after “making a series of voluntary disclosures to the firm’s executive committee relating to his personal conduct.”

“Mr. Voge’s conduct involved the exchange of communications of a sexual nature with a woman whom he has never met in person and who had no connection to the firm,” the statement said.

The statement said that Voge’s conduct “while not unlawful” was “not befitting the leader of the firm”.

Voge said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that I step down as chair and managing partner of Latham & Watkins. I made a personal mistake for which I bear considerable fault and humiliation. I deeply regret my lapse of judgment and I am sorry for the distress and embarrassment I have caused my family, friends, and colleagues.”

American Voge was elected to lead Latham in 2014 having previously practised as an energy projects lawyer in the firm’s London office.

He was one of Latham’s most senior partners and had held leadership positions including head of the firm’s finance practice and co-chair of its project finance group.

In its financial results for 2017 Latham announced revenue of just over $3bn, the first law firm to achieve that milestone, while profits per partner were $3.25m.

Latham said that vice-chairs Ora Fisher and Richard Trobman have stepped in as interim co-chairs of the firm.