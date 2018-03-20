Ross McLean

Burnley's rookie goalkeeper Nick Pope has talked up his chances of usurping the more senior names and securing his place as England’s No1 goalkeeper for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Pope has earned a maiden Three Lions call up for friendlies against Holland, on Friday, and Italy next week alongside fellow stoppers Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Joe Hart.

The 25-year-old only made his Premier League debut in September after joining Burnley from Charlton in 2016, having previously been a perennial loanee and taken in temporary spells with Harrow Borough, Welling United, Cambridge, Aldershot, York and Bury.

“I want it to be me,” said Pope. “It would be a massive honour to represent your country and to go to a World Cup. I’ve come here to enjoy it and show what I am about.

“There has got to be one No1. Come the World Cup there will be one goalkeeper who has that slot. There are eight games left of the Premier League season and it is every man for himself.”

Pope has kept more clean sheets and conceded fewer Premier League goals than the other three goalkeepers in Gareth Southgate’s squad.