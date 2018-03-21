Alys Key

Jamie Oliver’s business reputation has taken a battering over the past few months.

The chef’s restaurant empire buckled under pressure, leading to the closure of a third of its Jamie’s Italian sites and a hasty pre-pack administration of steak house Barbecoa.

Over the weekend, accusations emerged that the chief executive of his company, who also happens to be his brother-in-law, is an “incompetent bully”.

It is no wonder then that the Jamie Oliver Group announced yesterday that it had hired KBS Albion, a business transformation consultancy, to help “develop a deeper understanding of their fast-changing customer needs”. The company certainly needs to get back in touch with its core consumers, but many in the industry are wondering if this realisation occurred too late.

Oliver’s business is not the only restaurant group to have taken its eye off the ball. Since the casual dining boom 10 years ago, diners have since been subjected to poor service, overpriced food, and soulless settings as chains overexpanded faster than they could maintain quality.

Some factors are beyond the control of operators. Business rates, the national living wage, and inflation are the most commonly cited troubles facing restaurant groups today. But while the government could offer some relief, it cannot – and should not – be responsible for bailing out failing restaurants.

Even against this background some operators such as Wagamama, Nando’s and Ask Italian owner Azzurri are thriving. It doesn’t take an expert to figure out why some chains are doing better than others, you just need to go out for a Friday night meal.

Restaurants which refresh their sites, adapt menus to changing habits, and focus on the customer’s experience are the ones maintaining business.

This Friday, Italian chain Prezzo will be the latest operator in the sector to seek approval of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

In the document sent to creditors, it cites competition from the likes of Pizza Express, Franco Manca, ASK Italian, Zizzi and Bella Italia. Prior to the casual dining boom, it was enough just to be present in an area. Now, restaurants have to be the best.

The Jamie Oliver Group’s move towards reconnecting with its consumer shows some recognition of this, and indicates that some restaurant chains are finally remembering that core tenet of hospitality: the customer is always right.

