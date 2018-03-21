UK housebuilders hit out at critics for "providing excuses" to Nimbys

Helen Cahill

The housing industry will hit out against its critics today, arguing that developers are doing their bit to solve the UK’s housing crisis.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said developers must “do their duty” and help make sure the government can hit its target of building 300,000 homes a year.

However, many developers have argued that the industry is at maximum capacity, with Berkeley Group saying recently that developers are not to blame for restrictions to the rate of housing delivery in the UK.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) today, Stewart Baseley, HBF executive chairman, will say that house builders are doing all they can to help plug the UK’s housing shortage.

“Housebuilders have risen to the challenge and delivered huge increases in supply, whilst providing increasing contributions to local infrastructure, amenities and affordable housing,” he will say.

“The constant criticism of the industry often fails to recognise the huge progress being made.

“Negative perceptions also make further increases in supply more difficult by encouraging and providing excuses for the anti-development lobby and local authorities who don’t want to build.

“It also makes attracting the brightest and best your people more difficult.”

According to government figures released last week, the housing industry contributed £6bn to local infrastructure projects last year through Section 106 agreements negotiated with local councils.

From this total contribution, £4bn went towards building affordable housing.