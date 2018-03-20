Joe Hall

Spain hope to be granted a rematch against Belgium after making a formal complaint to World Rugby and Rugby Europe over the controversial appointment of a Romanian referee for their must-win game last weekend.

An against-the-odds 18-10 defeat in Brussels on Sunday meant Spain missed out on qualifying for next year's Rugby World Cup for the first time in 20 years, with Romania instead booking their place in Japan.

Members of the Spain team angrily confronted Romanian referee Vlad Iordaschescu after the game in which they had a heavy penalty count against them.

World Rugby has issued an inquiry into the match and has sought clarification from Rugby Europe to understand "the context of events".

The Spanish Rugby Federation has now presented a formal claim to governing bodies World Rugby and Rugby Europe arguing that there had been a "violation of the principle of impartiality" and a "conflict of interests" in the appointment of a referee from a country which had an interest in the game's result.

It claims that the appointment of a Romanian referee for a game whose outcome affected Romania violated a World Rugby regulation that rules against "all unions, associations, rugby bodies, clubs and persons" engaging in conduct "on or off the field that may impair public confidence in the honest and orderly conduct of a match, tour, tournament or series".

Therefore, the Spanish Rugby Federation is arguing that a World Rugby regulation allowing for a match to be replayed if there has been a breach should be implemented.

Spain had made a formal request to Rugby Europe - headed by Romanian Octavian Morariu - that a different referee was appointed to their game with Belgium over 20 days ago.

It cites the removal of touch judge of Marius van der Westhuizen from last weekend's match between England and Ireland, after van der Westhuizen had attended one of England's training sessions, as a "less apparent reason for bias" than in their match with Spain.

Spain can still qualify for the World Cup, but would first have to win two play-off ties against Portugal and World Cup regulars Samoa in order to do so.