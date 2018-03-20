Alexandra Rogers

BMW's headquarters in Munich and one of its sites in Austria have been raided by prosecutors who suspect the company may have committed diesel emissions fraud.

BMW is in the spotlight after prosecutors in Germany said they had reason to suspect that up to 11,400 cars were fitted with devices designed to cheat emissions tests.

BMW confirmed the raid on 20 March and said in a statement that a software update had been "mistakenly allocated" to about 11,400 BMW 750s and M550d vehicles.

"As previously communicated, in the course of internal testing, the BMW Group realised that a correctly developed software module had been allocated in error to models for which it was not suited," it said.

"The BMW Group plans to recall 11,400 vehicles, for which a corrected software will be made available as soon as it has been approved by the relevant authorities. All further steps are being taken in close co-operation with the relevant authorities. The BMW Group takes the situation very seriously and has a significant interest in the circumstances being fully explained. The company is co-operating fully with the authorities."

The manufacturer added that it had launched an investigation and would notify the authorities of its findings. It says the situation was caused by an incorrect allocation of software rather than a "deliberate attempt to manipulate exhaust emissions".

BMW said the vehicles in question were originally sold with the correct software and ran as they should have for over two years, with the incorrect software installed a "significant time" after the production of the affected models.

The news comes on the eve of BMW's press conference on its annual accounts.

In 2015, a scandal erupted after Volskswagen (VW) admitted using devices that disguised its dangerously high emission levels.

The software artificially lowered nitrogen oxides (NOx) during testing that otherwise would not have complied with​ EU legislation on emissions. The company is currently facing one of the a large group litigation action brought by 60,000 purchasers of the vehicles between 2008 and 2015.

Last week, four parliamentary committees said the car industry should pay for the role it has played in the UK's dangerously high levels of pollution by contributing to the government's £220m clean air fund.

