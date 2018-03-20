Wally Pyrah

JOCKEYS Joao Moreira and Zac Purton, who are having their own private battle for the jockeys’ title, will be the first ports of call for most serious bettors and racing fans before placing their hard-earned dollars on selections for Happy Valley today.

Moreira has a full book of rides on the card, and it wouldn’t be the biggest price in the world to see the champion go through the card, with the likes of Holy Unicorn, Goko, and Golden Glory his stand-out chances.

Purton, on the other hand, is more selective nowadays but still has a strong hand of mounts, notably topweight Lucky Time and Nuclear Power.

With the ‘C’ track playing to the strengths of horses with early speed or front-runners, there may be a couple of attractive selections – not ridden by the ‘big two’ - who should have all the advantages in their favour around the tight Valley circuit.

Both are ridden by young Jack Wong who is worth his weight in gold with his valuable 5lbs claim.

Wong has already made his mark this season with a dozen winners and, more importantly, has shown he has a good clock in his head when dictating the tempo of a race.

Well-drawn top-weight WAH MAY BABY (12.15pm) didn’t fire last time when going off too fast.

He is very talented in this class and Wong will make sure he is hard to pass. An hour later the 24-year-old teams up with fast-starting ORIONIDS (1.15pm) who is now 100 per cent fit after three runs this season.

POINTERS

Wah May Baby e/w 12.15pm Happy Valley

Orionids e/w 1.15pm Happy Valley