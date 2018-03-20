Wally Pyrah

IT WAS good to see the HK$18million Hong Kong Derby make the headlines in both racing publications and social media on Sunday.

This was primarily due to the extraordinary riding performance of Ryan Moore, who had settled his mount Ping Hai Star at least a dozen lengths off the pace at the back of the field, before propelling his champion into a scintillating dash for glory down the home stretch.

This was the quickest HK Derby since the turn of the century when the race took on a new distance of 10f. His final 800m was an unbelievable 44.90 seconds, and it is worth noting that there was a huge track bias favouring horses racing down the far rail. He made his run down the centre of the track.

There looks to be no doubt that Hong Kong has a genuine superstar in their midst. This was an inexperienced racehorse who was stepping up from a three-time winning run over seven furlongs into the unknown Derby trip of 1m2f, and he was running away from his rivals at the finish.

Hopefully he will continue to extend his winning sequence in HK before the season ends in July, and then get invitations to run all over the globe, including Europe, next season. He could be an exciting prospect to watch.

Back to the present, and Happy Valley hosts an eight-race card this afternoon and once again every race looks a devilish puzzle to solve, with luck sure to play an important role in the results.

The ‘C’ track, which is just over 21 metres wide, is notorious and often indicates that the place to be is up with the pace from the off.

It’s understandable that closers, coming off the pace turning into the home stretch, will need plenty of luck to negotiate a clear passage, and there is sure to be plenty of hard luck stories.

In the six-furlong finale, everything looks in place for a big run from the progressive four-year-old SHANGHAI MASTER (2.50pm).

This Francis Lui-trained gelding must have slept well the night after a desperate run when third over course and distance two weeks ago.

On that occasion, he was caught three to four wide for most of the trip but still stayed on strongly in the closing stages to make the frame behind the progressive Fortune Booth.

It’s safe to say he travelled more distance in that race than the one-and-a half lengths he was beaten by, and he still races off the same handicap mark this afternoon.

This time he has drawn an all-important low draw, which sees him mapped to get the perfect journey, just behind either obvious leader Cheerfuljet, or possibly the widely drawn Exceptional Desire.

You can guarantee young local jockey Vincent Ho will make sure he bounces out of the gate on level terms and gets a prime position from the off.

His biggest threats comprise the likes of the Joao Moreira-ridden Breeders’ Star, improving Hard Promise, and bottom-weight Most Beautiful. However, are all going to need luck finding cover from their outside draws. Elsewhere, expect better from the well handicapped Brave Legend.

It will be a major disappointment if Shanghai Master doesn’t go close to winning and in an open looking betting contest, he should provide a value proposition.

POINTERS

Shanghai Master e/w 2.50pm Happy Valley