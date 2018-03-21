Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover risk management, broking and investment. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Aon UK

Aon UK has confirmed the appointment of Matt Kimber as chief risk officer (CRO). Matt Kimber has joined Aon from Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT), replacing John Nicholson who has been interim CRO for the last 11 months. Prior to Aon, Matt was group head of risk and compliance at JLT for five years, and in a career spanning 20 years has influenced and developed enhanced risk aware cultures in the companies he has worked, including Marsh, HBOS. and Lloyds. Matt will report to Julie Page and will join the Aon UK board.

Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt, the independent corporate broking, advisory and trading house focused on UK mid and small caps,is pleased to announce several senior appointments to its debt capital markets (DCM) and equity linked product team; Scott Beattie as a director and head of DCM who joins from Oppenheimer Europe; David Kent as a director who also joins from Oppenheimer Europe; and Stuart Galvin as a director who joins from Cenkos Securities. Scott is an experienced international finance professional with over 20 years’ experience in originating and executing transactions spanning a variety of financial products, sectors and clients.He was previously managing director and European head of DCM at Oppenheimer Europe. Prior to this,he was at KNG Securities. David Kent is a senior capital markets and corporate finance professional with over 20 years’ experience in originating and executing transactions across sectors and the capital structure.He was previously managing director of the DCM division at Oppenheimer Europe. Stuart was previously head of DCM at Cenkos Securities. Prior to that, he was head of European and Asian Convertibles at Canaccord Genuity. He was previously head of trading European convertible bonds at HSBC. He has also held roles at firms such as CSFB, JP Morgan Securities and Merrill Lynch.

Interactive Investor

Interactive Investor (ii), the UK’s second largest online investment platform, has enhanced its investment oversight, with the appointment of John McLaughlin as an independent member of its investment committee. John joins the committee after a 24-year career at Schroders, where he held senior roles in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo including head of the structured investments team and head of the multi asset investment division. In the latter role he was responsible for a team of 60 investment professionals managing £25bn. From 2012 to December 2017 John was head of investment solutions, where he was also chair of the investment committee for the liquid alternatives investment platform.

