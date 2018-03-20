Trevor Steven

There are few thrills to be had from examining Gareth Southgate’s England squad for their forthcoming friendlies, against Holland on Friday and Italy four days later.

Too many of the selections feel like pats on the back for playing well in the Premier League and I can’t see any of the uncapped names – Alfie Mawson, James Tarkowski, Nick Pope and Lewis Cook – making Southgate’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Burnley goalkeeper Pope in particular is a case in point. He has performed very well since deputising for the injured Tom Heaton but you need more than three quarters of a season of top-flight football before going to a major tournament.

Instead, I would like to have seen call-ups for talented youngsters such as Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. That would have been more exciting and this feels like something of a missed opportunity.

But while the squad may lack quality in depth Southgate should be able to field a strong XI and the real interest may lie in seeing whether certain players can prove themselves ready for a starting place in Russia.

In the absence of the injured Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy has a chance to cement his status as England’s go-to striker should their usual spearhead be sidelined again at the World Cup.

I have been really impressed by Vardy this season. While I have always admired the Leicester forward’s goal tally, at times I felt he was a little one-dimensional. But not only does he use his electrifying pace to play on the shoulder so well now, I think he has also developed his range of finishing. He doesn’t just put his foot through the ball; he can be calm and deft too.

Vardy is used to coming off the bench for England but I would like to see him tested from the start against the Dutch and Italians. In any football match the first half contrasts completely with the second half. It is usually tighter and therefore poses different challenges for a striker. I think he deserves his chance ahead of Danny Welbeck or Marcus Rashford.

These matches are also a great platform for Jack Wilshere to remind everyone how good he can be.

Wilshere’s form has steadily improved since returning from injury to the Arsenal side this season and he now has the opportunity to take that into a first England appearance since Euro 2016.

Jack is a great talent and has a skill-set that is better suited to international football than many of England’s midfield options.

He has the technical ability and vision to set the team’s rhythm, whether playing deep or further forward in Southgate’s seemingly preferred 4-2-3-1, and you need that at the top level. I think he should be a regular starter.

The other player who can revive his flagging international fortunes is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The jury has been out on Oxlade-Chamberlain but he seems to have been revitalised by his move from Arsenal to Liverpool, where he has played more centrally than previously.

He is an all-rounder: he works hard and isn’t afraid of a tackle but also has ability and can take players on and burst into space.

If he continues in the vein of his club form then he could be another option for England in central areas.

Southgate seems likely to opt for Eric Dier and Jordan Henderson if he favours a two-man unit in front of the back four, but Oxlade-Chamberlain could be effective as part of an attacking midfield three with Sterling and Lallana or Wilshere either side.

