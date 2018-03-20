Alexandra Rogers

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has issued a call to arms to private companies and local authorities to invest in a new southern rail link to Heathrow Airport.

The link will be one of the first projects under government plans to invite third parties, such as local authorities and private sector companies, to invest in the rail network, which has already received £47bn of investment from the government over the next five years.

The government said it was looking for investors to bring forward proposals that are "financially credible" and could relieve the burden on the taxpayer.

"The public sector does not have a monopoly on good ideas," Grayling said. "We want to provide a sustainable future for the rail sector and open up the development and delivery of rail infrastructure to take full advantage of new and innovative solutions, create real contestability in the market and relieve the burden on taxpayers and farepayers, where possible."

He continued: "By encouraging innovative ideas and new investment on our railways, we can relieve the burden on taxpayers and fare payers with projects that match our transport needs. This can also support our economic and housing aspirations to ensure everyone benefits from an enhanced rail network.

DfT is also continuing to work on developing plans for a western rail access to Heathrow.

Private company called Heathrow Southern Railway (HSR) is promoting the link, which it says would provide "significant crowding relief" to the South Western main line and the London Underground network at Waterloo.

As part of its plans to expand Heathrow, the airport must meet a requirement for a 55 per cent public transport mode share to ensure that the current level of road traffic to the airport doesn’t increase.

HSR said the capital costs of the project were estimated at £1.3bn 5o £1.6bn.

Responding to the DfT announcement on the rail network enhancement pipeline, Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said:

“Better rail connections are crucial for generating prosperity in communities across the country. This is why train operators, infrastructure managers and suppliers are ready to work with government and other funders to support value for money projects, whether they are publicly funded or otherwise. It is only by working together in this way that we will deliver the changing and improving railway that the economy, communities, customers and our people need, now and for the long-term.”