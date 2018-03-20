Alexandra Rogers

City Hall has been forced to clarify a pledge made by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to have 6,000 electric taxis on London's streets by the end of the year.

Speaking at Transport for London (TfL) board meeting, Khan said he hoped to have 6,000 electric cabs on London's street's "by the end of this year".

A spokesperson for City Hall said the mayor "misspoke" and that the only target was to have 9,000 electric taxis in the capital by 2020. TfL also confirmed that was the only target it was working towards.

There are currently 40 licensed electric taxis operating in London, with sales figures hovering around the 300 mark.

Yesterday Khan unveiled 100 rapid charging points for electric vehicles, after missing an initial target of 75 by the end of last year. The new launch will give taxis access to 51 new rapid charging points across the city. The average time it takes to charge a vehicle now stands at 20 to 30 minutes compared with the seven or eight hours it takes at regular charging points.

There are currently more than 118,000 electric vehicles on UK roads. They represented 1.1 per cent of all vehicle sales in 2015 in the UK, above the European average.

