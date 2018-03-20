Galliford Try handed huge boost by Blackrock

Oliver Gill

Troubled construction firm Galliford Try has been handed a huge vote of confidence by the world's biggest fund manager.

Blackrock bought a £70m stake in the FTSE 250 firm last Friday, according to a regulatory filing released today, topping up its interest in the firm from 5.68 per cent to 14.13 per cent.

The move will be welcomed by Galliford Try, which saw its shares slide by a fifth in February after announcing plans for a £150m rights issue. The capital raise was primarily in response to the mammoth Aberdeen roads project it shared with doomed rival Carillion.

One of Carillion's biggest short sellers, hedge fund Marshall Wace, last week added to its near-one per cent bet against the construction firm.

Despite the February cash call, Galliford Try said it "continues to operate well within its financial covenants".

HSBC and Peel Hunt have already fully underwritten the rights issue.

The £750m Aberdeen bypass was one of one of Carillion's biggest headaches. Galliford Try was joined by Balfour Beatty in a three-way joint venture. The remaining partners have pledged to fill the void left by Carillion after its January failure.

After numerous delays, the project was due to be completed in April. However, in response to reports Balfour Beatty anticipates further delays, the Scottish government last week said it was in talks with the joint venture parties in order to firm up a revised timetable.

In February, Galliford insisted it has improved its tendering and project selection processes, which should mean that it will no longer enter into the types of contract which caused its Carillion-related losses.

Galliford Try declined to comment. Blackrock has yet to respond to a request for comment.

