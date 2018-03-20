Catherine Neilan

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has formally congratulated President Vladimir Putin for winning another six-year term in Russia, wishing him "every success".

Juncker's letter made no reference to the ongoing stand-off between Russia and the UK over the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripral and his daughter Yulia.

Neither did it reference international concerns over the weekend's election, which has prompted the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to issue a statement saying "the restrictions on the fundamental freedoms, as well as on candidate registration, have limited the space for political engagement and resulted in a lack of genuine competition".

But he made an oblique reference to strained relations between the two sides, saying: "I have always argued that positive relations between the European Union and Russia are crucial to the security of our continent. Our objective should be to re-establish a cooperative pan-European security order."

“I wish you every success in carrying out your high responsibilities.”

MPs have criticised the move, including pro-Remain Tory Sarah Wallaston who simply tweeted "shameful".

Ashley Fox, leader of the Conservative MEPs, said: "This is a disgraceful letter from Jean-Claude Juncker. To congratulate Vladimir Putin on his election victory without referring to the clear ballot rigging that took place is bad enough. But his failure to mention Russian’s responsibility for a military nerve agent attack on innocent people in my constituency is nauseating.

"The European Commission President is appeasing a man who poses a clear threat to western security."

It puts him at odds with the UK, as Prime Minister Theresa May has so far not congratulated Putin, as she considers further measures against Moscow following the Salisbury attack.

Neither has US President Donald Trump, who last week oversaw an increase in sanctions against the country.