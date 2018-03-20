Alexandra Rogers

Workers on South Western Railway and Greater Anglia have voted overwhelmingly to continue with industrial action in the bitter disputes over the role of train guards.

The Rail, Transport and Maritime (RMT) union said it secured an 80 per cent yes vote on a turnout of over 80 per cent for industrial action on Greater Anglia services, and a 73 per cent yes vote on a turnout of 63 per cent at SWR.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT has been forced under the latest wave of Tory anti-union laws to re-ballot in the rail safety disputes on both Greater Anglia and South Western Railway under the six month rule and once again our members at both companies have stood united and solid and have renewed the mandate to carry on the fight to put public safety before private profit.

“Now that the staff have spoken the ball is in the court of both Greater Anglia and South Western Railway and we expect a swift and positive response to the union’s call for genuine and meaningful talks to commence immediately.”​​

RMT also confirmed a further two days of strike action on Northern Rail next week following a row over the role of guards.

The strikes have been listed to start on 26 March and last until the Thursday of the same week.