Helen Cahill

Former BHS boss Darren Topp has left his role as chief executive of LK Bennett.

Topp, who became chief executive of BHS after it was bought by serial bankrupt Dominic Chappell, was appointed to lead LK Bennett in September 2016, months after BHS went into administration.

Read more: LK Bennett founder returns to the firm to give advice

He will be replaced at the fashion retailer by Erica Vilkauls, former boss of high street chain East, which went into administration in January.

During his time at LK Bennett, the firm's founder Linda Bennett returned to take ownership of the company.

Patrick Woodall, LK Bennett's chairman, said Topp had done an "outstanding job" and had helped improve the retailer's profitability.

Topp said: "It has been a privilege to lead LK Bennett over this crucial time of transition for the business. I wish Erica and the team all the very best for the future and would like to thank Linda and Patrick for their support during my time as CEO."

Topp was at the centre of one of the most controversial episodes following BHS' collapse, when he told MPs that Chappell had threatened to kill him, and that Chappell owned a gun. Chappell denied the account, and said he did not own a firearm.