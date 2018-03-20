Lucy White

Pentland Brands, the business which owns sportswear names such as Speedo, Berghaus and Ellesse, has raced away with cycling apparel business Endura.

Endura – which is clothing partner to the road-racing Movistar Team, the biggest competitor of Chris Froome's Team Sky – has been sold by private equity firm Penta Capital.

British family-owned Pentland said it will support Scotland-based Endura's plans to expand internationally, adding that the business fit its criteria of being a "high potential, high growth" brand.

“Endura has been my life for 25 years, so I’m understandably protective of it and dismissed numerous other approaches in the past," said Endura's co-founder and director Jim McFarlane.

"The innovation opportunities and the shared vision of manufacturing in Scotland, that could extend to other Pentland brands in future, are both hugely exciting prospects to me."

McFarlane, along with Endura's other co-founder and director Pamela Barclay, will continue to lead and manage the day-to-day business.

Maven Capital Partners, a growth investor which had a minority stake in Endura through its position in Penta's fund, said the 24-year-old business "has built a valuable global brand".

"Endura’s strategy has been focused on positioning the business as a provider of high quality, innovative products underpinned by significant investment in product innovation and world class sponsorship," said Maven's David Milroy.

"It’s been a great pleasure supporting the team and we are delighted to see them join the Pentland Group, which has an enviable stable of global sports, outdoor and fashion brands and has the resources and reach to support Endura’s continued growth."

