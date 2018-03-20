Rebecca Smith

British Transport Police said this afternoon that London Victoria station is now reopen to the public after a fire alarm was activated and the station was evacuated.

Firefighters have now left the scene after a fire alarm activated when a smell of burning was reported in a left luggage room, according to the London Fire Brigade. Crews investigated and there was no fire.

Trains will be on the move in and out of the station shortly, Southeastern and Southern said on Twitter.

All lines had been blocked with some disruption expected until 3pm, according to National Rail. Some trains have been delayed by up to 30 minutes, or have been diverted to Blackfriars.

Passengers affected will be able to use tickets at no extra cost on London Underground between the London terminals, Southeastern said.

Trains on the following routes had been disrupted by the alarm:

London Victoria to Ramsgate & Dover via Faversham

London Victoria to Ashford & Canterbury West via Maidstone East

London Victoria to Orpington via Herne Hill

London Victoria to Dartford via Peckham Rye

More details on where tickets are valid, and the train operators affected is available here.

Beforehand, the police said they had been called to the station along with the London Fire Brigade after a fire alarm was activated, with a warning for disruption to travel.

We are currently at London Victoria station after a fire alarm was activated. @LondonFire are also on scene making enquires. Disruption expected while we respond please check @nationalrailenq — BTP (@BTP) March 20, 2018

Crews have been called to #VictoriaStation to investigate a smell of burning. We have two fire engines at the scene. pic.twitter.com/CKQVX4cKgL — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 20, 2018

⚠️ Following a fire alarm activation at #LondonVictoria, the station is currently being evacuated. More info to follow. — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) March 20, 2018

