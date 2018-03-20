Tuesday 20 March 2018 12:35pm

London Victoria station reopens after fire alarm was activated with disruption expected until 3pm

 
Rebecca Smith
The station was disrupted by a fire alarm
British Transport Police said this afternoon that London Victoria station is now reopen to the public after a fire alarm was activated and the station was evacuated.

Firefighters have now left the scene after a fire alarm activated when a smell of burning was reported in a left luggage room, according to the London Fire Brigade. Crews investigated and there was no fire.

Trains will be on the move in and out of the station shortly, Southeastern and Southern said on Twitter.

All lines had been blocked with some disruption expected until 3pm, according to National Rail. Some trains have been delayed by up to 30 minutes, or have been diverted to Blackfriars.

Passengers affected will be able to use tickets at no extra cost on London Underground between the London terminals, Southeastern said.

Trains on the following routes had been disrupted by the alarm:

  • London Victoria to Ramsgate & Dover via Faversham
  • London Victoria to Ashford & Canterbury West via Maidstone East
  • London Victoria to Orpington via Herne Hill
  • London Victoria to Dartford via Peckham Rye

More details on where tickets are valid, and the train operators affected is available here.

Beforehand, the police said they had been called to the station along with the London Fire Brigade after a fire alarm was activated, with a warning for disruption to travel.

