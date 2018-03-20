James Booth

Insurance companies have welcomed the introduction of a bill today that the government says will help crackdown on compensation culture.

The Ministry of Justice has today introduced the Civil Liability Bill to Parliament.

According to justice minister David Gauke the bill will clampdown on whiplash claims which will save motorists £35 a year.

It will also change the way the discount rate, the so-called Ogden rate, is calculated.

Gauke said: “The number of whiplash claims has been too high for too long, and is symptomatic of a wider compensation culture.

“We are putting this right through this important legislation, ensuring whiplash claims are no longer an easy payday and that money can be put back in the pockets of millions of law-abiding motorists.”

The bill sets fixed amounts of compensation that can be received by those who have suffered whiplash.

The discount rate is the percentage used to adjust compensation awards for personal injury victims, according to the amount they could expect to earn by investing it.

Gauke said: “The adjusted awards should put claimants in the same financial position they would have been in had they not been injured – they should receive neither more nor less than full compensation.”

Insurers welcomed the news and pledged to pass on savings to drivers.

CEO of LV= General Insurance Steve Treloar said: “After months of bad news for drivers, there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Claims director at Aviva Andrew Morrish welcomed the move but cautioned “we are yet to see the detail”.

“We would never suggest that everyone who makes whiplash claims is a fraudster, but we have choices to make about whether we want to compensate whiplash at this rate. We don’t expect to profit by these changes but we do expect life to become easier for our customers,” he said.

Huw Evans, director general of insurance lobby group the ABI, said: “This bill will ensure people in England and Wales receive fair compensation while reducing excess costs in the system. In a competitive market such cost benefits get passed through to customers, as they did after previous reforms in 2012 when average motor premiums fell by £50 over the next two years.

Another changes mooted is a lifting of the cap on the small claims limit to £5,000, which would mean injury victims would not be able to claim for recoverable costs, including legal fees, below this level.

Morrish said that the bill “had the potential to reduce the amount of difficulty that customers have with people ringing them up about claims, would remove lawyers lawyers when they are not needed and make the process cheaper and simpler.”

However, trade union law firm Thompsons hit out at the bill, calling it “an attack on motorists, passengers, pedestrians, cyclists and all road users”.

The firm’s chief executive Stehen Cavlier said: “This government does not want ordinary people to have access to lawyers or the right to bring a claim. They want injured people to be left alone and forced to take on insurance companies and their lawyers without any advice or representation.”