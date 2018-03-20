Joe Hall

Baseball teams the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox could be the latest sporting giants from America to visit London, with the two sides nearing an agreement to play at the former Olympic stadium next year.

The London Stadium, occupied by West Ham during the football season, is the proposed host venue for a two regular season games between the two storied baseball franchises in June 2019.

Originally built to accommodate a 400m-track at the 2012 Olympic Games, the London Stadium has a wide-enough surface area to accommodate the dimensions of a baseball field, unlike other high-capacity sporting arenas in the capital. Games in June would fall after West Ham finish their Premier League campaign but before UK Athletics take up their annual lease of the stadium between the last Friday in June and the end of July.

“This is something the two clubs have discussed for years with MLB and hopefully it will become a reality,” Red Sox and Liverpool owner John Henry told The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball (MLB), the primary US baseball league, has long earmarked London and the London Stadium as a potential venue for international events.

Last year MLB's London-based managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa Charlie Hill told City A.M. that "the UK is a priority market" and that "2019 is a realistic target".

In 2012 MLB executive Clive Russell said that the stadium “has some real potential” as a baseball stadium although Hill said MLB were looking at "other options".

London has been a popular international destination for basketball and American football, with both the NBA and NFL hosting annual games in the city. The MLB has brought games to Sydney, Tokyo and Monterrey. Later this year the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for two games.

As well as hosting football and athletics, the London Stadium has also been converted for rugby union, rugby league and motorsports events.