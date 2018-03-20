Rebecca Smith

Train drivers' union Aslef has told members at Acton Town to stage a 24-hour walkout on Wednesday 28 March, affecting the District Line in a row over the treatment of a driver regarding safety breaches.

Transport for London said it expects to run about 60 per cent of service on the District Line should the strike go ahead.

Walkout date: 00:01 - 23:59 Wednesday 28 March

In a statement online to members, Aslef said:

Taking strike action should always be a last resort, but when management are not even prepared to take the opportunity to resolve issues by discussion and negotiation then we have to be ready to take action. This dispute is not about one individual or one case. It is about defending our agreed policies and procedures for everyone.

Aslef said the row will now be escalated to other depots if management aren't prepared to find a resolution. It said instead of sitting down to hash out a resolution to the row, London Underground management had "not even offered to meet to discuss it".

The dispute concerns a driver who had "a number of safety incidents" in their first few months of driving, according to TfL.

A TfL spokesperson said:

The situation with this driver is not as the union has described and no disciplinary action has been taken against them. A driver had a number of safety incidents in their first few months of driving and, in line with our agreed policies, was offered an alternative role on our stations which they agreed to. There is no cause for a dispute, and we call on the unions to continue working with us to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

