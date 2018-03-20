Rebecca Smith

Train drivers' union Aslef said today it had called off a strike planned for next Wednesday 28 March, which would have affected the District Line.

The walkout is being pulled as there was a flaw in the statutory notice, so the union will now reballot staff.

It had previously told members at Acton Town to stage a 24-hour walkout on Wednesday 28 March, in a row over the treatment of a driver regarding safety breaches.

Transport for London was anticipating running around 60 per cent of service on the District Line if the strike had gone ahead.

Read more: Ones to avoid: The 10 busiest Tube journeys made in London each day

Original walkout date: 00:01 - 23:59 Wednesday 28 March

In a statement online to members, Aslef said:

This dispute is not about one individual or one case. It is about defending our agreed policies and procedures for everyone.

The dispute concerns a driver who had "a number of safety incidents" in their first few months of driving, according to TfL.

A TfL spokesperson said:

The situation with this driver is not as the union has described and no disciplinary action has been taken against them. A driver had a number of safety incidents in their first few months of driving and, in line with our agreed policies, was offered an alternative role on our stations which they agreed to. There is no cause for a dispute, and we call on the unions to continue working with us to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

Read more: TfL's Tube fares income is down £89m due to fewer passenger journeys