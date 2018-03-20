Lucy White

Virgin Money has joined forces with Aberdeen Standard Investments, to allow its customers access to the fund management giant's investment expertise.

The joint venture will allow Virgin Money to broaden its retail investment services, while Aberdeen Standard will acquire 50 per cent of Virgin Money's investments and pensions business for £40m.

Virgin Money, which offers products ranging from current accounts to mortgages, currently has more than 200,000 retail investment customers and £3.7 billion in assets under management.

"This mutually beneficial relationship will give our customers a broader fund choice and the tools and capability to invest for the future with confidence," said Virgin Money's chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia.

"It is expected to generate significant growth in assets under management, drive additional capital-light returns and to be game-changing for our investment business over the longer term."

Aberdeen Standard wil also bring its digital expertise, while Virgin Money customers will be able to access more investment funds at a "competitive" cost.

The deal comes as incumbent banks such as Virgin Money are trying to fight off competition from new entrants, which are placing an increasing on digitalisation in banking.

Yesterday, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) revealed it could be launching its own digital challenger bank.

