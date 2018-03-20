Alys Key

Shares in Bloomsbury Publishing jumped almost 10 per cent in early trading after it revealed that sales of books including chef Tom Kerridge's weight loss guide smashed expectations.

The publisher said yesterday afternoon that profits will be well ahead of expectations for the year to February, and revenues will also top projections. Its net cash balance is expected to be around £25m, beating estimates.

Read more: Not so funny: WH Smith high street sales buffeted by decline in spoof books

Tom Kerridge's Lose Weight For Good was namechecked as one of the titles powering "excellent sales" for the company. It was number one in the Overall Nielsen BookScan UK chart for four straight weeks since it was published on the 28th of December last year.

The book even sold over 70,000 copies in a single week, more than any book has ever sold in the UK in a week in January.

Read more: London is about to get a bookshop only stocking titles by female authors