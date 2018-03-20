Helen Cahill

UK inflation fell to 2.7 per cent in February, slowing more than expected due to an easing in transport and food price rises, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Analysts had expected inflation to fall to 2.8 per cent, down from three per cent in January.

Read more: Workout leggings in, leg waxing out: Inflation basket gets a shake-up

Phil Gooding, ONS statistician, said: “A small fall in petrol prices alongside food prices rising more slowly than last year helped pull down inflation, as many of the early 2017 price increases due to the previous depreciation of the pound have started to work through the system.

"Hotel prices also fell and the cost of ferry tickets rose more slowly than last year, when prices were collected on Valentine’s Day when many people could have been taking mini-breaks."

Sterling dipped on the release of the inflation figures, but is still up against the dollar today. At time of writing, the pound was up 0.06 per cent against the dollar at $1.4033.

Tej Parikh, senior economist at the Institute of Directors, said businesses and families will be "relieved" that the effect of sterling's depreciation is starting to ease.

“For the Bank of England, this month’s drop in inflation – combined with tepid business activity and the inclement weather this quarter – furthers the case to hold fire on an interest rate rise later this week," he said.

Read more: Is inflation a bigger concern than bond markets?