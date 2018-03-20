Rebecca Smith

The Church of England said today it is going contactless in an effort to make transactions easier for its congregations.

It is rolling out contactless, virtual, terminal and SMS mobile payments throughout England so churches will be able to offer cashless payment options for events from weddings to christenings to concerts - as well as making one-off donations or booking of churches and halls.

Read more: Britons went crazy for contactless in 2017: Here's how much we spent

Over 16,000 churches, cathedrals, and religious sites will now have access to portable card readers through the Church of England’s parish buying portal it has established in a partnership with SumUp and iZettle.

The decision to roll out the portable card readers comes after a successful trial last summer.

They will be able to take contactless payments, Apple Pay and Google Pay, though there will be a small transaction fee when the reader is used.

John Preston, national stewardship officer of the Church of England said:

There is a clear need for our parishes to introduce card and contactless facilities and we are excited to make this available through parish buying. How we pay for things is changing fast, especially for younger church-goers, who no longer carry cash, and we want all generations to be able to make the most of their place of worship.



Installing this technology does mean that one-off fees can be done via card, as can making one-off donations. The vast bulk of regular giving will continue to be done by standing order as we continue our trial with various technologies.

The Church of England said tech allowing charitable donations on a self-service basis, including passing around a reader for the collection is being trialled, and is expected to be rolled out in due course.

Johan Bendz, chief strategy and communication officer at iZettle said church goers will have the choice to pay and make contributions in whatever way suits them best - "whether it is by cash, card, mobile or wearable technology".

Read more: UK church investment group warns it will be tougher on equality