Rio Tinto said this morning it will sell its Hail Creek coal mine and the Valeria coal development project in Queensland to Glencore for $1.7bn (£1.2bn).

The sale includes Rio Tinto's 82 per cent stake in the Hail Creek mine and its 71.2 per cent interest in the Valeria project.

The mining giants expect the deal to be wrapped up in the second half of the year, with Rio Tinto saying the funds will be used for "general corporate purposes".

It is expecting Australian income tax to be payable on sale proceeds, estimated to come in at around $300m.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said: "The sale of Hail Creek and Valeria delivers compelling value for our shareholders and continues our strategy of strengthening our portfolio, focusing on highest returns, maintaining a strong balance sheet and allocating capital to the highest value opportunities."

The deal is subject to customary conditions being ticked, including getting the go-ahead from Australia's Foreign Investment and Review board, the Queensland government and applicable foreign competition authorities.

Separately, a process is underway to sell Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets, with the firm saying it will update the market on the process as appropriate.

Last month, it was announced that Norway's Hydro had made a $345m binding offer for Rio Tinto's European aluminium assets as the mining giant continues to streamline its business.

Rio Tinto said that move reflected the firm's commitment to strengthening the business and delivering more value through streamlining its portfolio. It has been looking to focus on growth in iron ore, as well as copper and aluminium, and away from coal.

