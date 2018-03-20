Catherine Neilan

Working fathers are being failed by government policies, including the flagship shared parental leave scheme, a new report has claimed.

Despite "good intentions", not enough is being done to encourage more flexible working, meaning the "necessary cultural change" for shared parental leave to work has not occurred. A recent report suggests take up of shared parental leave could be as low as two per cent.

Instead of allowing parents to share their baby leave entitlement, the Women and Equalities Committee suggests the government introduce a new standalone 12-week leave for fathers to take in their child's first year.

It is also calling on the government to introduce a statutory paternity pay of 90 per cent to help ensure that all fathers, regardless of income, can be at home around the time of their child’s birth.

The Committee argues that legislation should be changed "immediately to make a reality the Prime Minister’s call for all jobs to be advertised as flexible from day one, unless there are solid business reasons not to". Workplace rights should be "harmonised" for freelancers or self-employed, for example by introducing paternity allowance similar to maternity allowance.

Chair of the committee, Maria Miller MP, said: "The evidence is clear - an increasing number of fathers want to take a more equal share of childcare when their children are young but current policies do not support them in doing so. There is a historical lack of support for men in this area, and negative cultural assumptions about gender roles persist.

“While the government has taken positive steps forwards and has good intentions, workplace policies have not kept up with the social changes in people’s everyday lives. Outdated assumptions about men’s and women’s roles in relation to work and childcare are a further barrier to change."

“If we want a society where women and men have equality both at work and at home, I would strongly urge ministers to consider our findings. Effective policies around statutory paternity pay, parental leave and flexible working are all vital if we are to meet the needs of families and tackle the gender pay gap.”

Committee member, Gavin Shuker MP added: "We were concerned to hear that men simply don’t feel able to ask their employers for leave or flexible working due to a macho culture or for fear it will harm their career prospects.

“We need to tackle these attitudes. Family-friendly Government policies are unlikely to be effective without a cultural shift. It is very important – and only fair – that fathers of all incomes have an equal chance to bond with their children in the same way as mothers.”