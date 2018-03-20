Catherine Neilan

Jeremy Corbyn has doubled down on his insistence that more evidence is required to definitively blame Russia for the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal, insisting that he would "do business with Putin".

The Labour leader, who has already prompted outrage among MPs on his own benches by not unequivocally supporting the Prime Minister's position, told the BBC that while "clearly" the nerve agent Novichok were Russian-made, "there has to be an absolutely definitive answer to the question where did the nerve agent come from?"

He added: "All fingers point towards Russia's involvement in this, and obviously the manufacture of the material was undertaken by the Russian state originally."

Corbyn stressed he had asked for Russia to be given a sample "so that they can say categorically one way or the other."

In the interview, which will be aired today on The World At One, Corbyn added: "Would I do business with Putin? Sure. And I'd challenge him on human rights in Russia, challenge him on these issues and challenge him on that whole basis of that relationship.

"You have to deal with people who are in the position they are as head of state," he said. "Russia is a huge country that suffered more than anyone else in the Second World War and we have to recognise that there has to be a relationship with Russia. Robust, yes, assertive, yes, demanding yes, but there has to be a relationship."

Last week, shadow ministers including Emily Thornberry and Nia Griffith, contradicted their leader, insisting there was "prima facie evidence" that Russia was behind the attack. His position was so unpopular a group of backbenchers put their name to an early day motion offering fulsome support to the government.

So far, numerous allies including Nato, UN representatives, the US and EU have backed the UK.