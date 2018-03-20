Catherine Neilan

The 23 Russian diplomats identified by Theresa May as "undeclared intelligence officers" are leaving London today, as part of a series of measures following the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia this month.

Including the unnamed diplomats' families, around 80 people will leave the UK as tensions between the two sides rachet up.

Yesterday foreign secretary Boris Johnson said Russia "isn't fooling anybody" with its alternative explanations for why the nerve agent Novichok may have been used against the Skripals in Salisbury on 4 March. His Cabinet colleague Gavin Williamson last week was even more unequivocal, saying: "Frankly, Russia should go away and shut up".

Meanwhile the Russian Embassy in the UK continues to troll the government with a series of sarcastic tweets.

In absence of evidence, we definitely need Poirot in Salisbury! pic.twitter.com/EHTlEQmcPp — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 18, 2018

Today, May will chair another National Security Council meeting where it is expected that ministers will decide on further steps, following Russia's decision to expel 23 British diplomats in a tit-for-tat move.

Russia is also shutting down the British Council presence in the country and is closing the British Consulate in St Petersburg.

Last week May made it clear she would deploy further measures, including possible sanctions and asset freezes, in the event of retaliatory measures from Moscow.

Any major steps are likely to be announced by the Prime Minister in the Commons, either in a lunchtime statement today or after PMQs tomorrow afternoon.

Overnight, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which had deployed a team to assess the weekend's Russian election, issued a statement saying "the restrictions on the fundamental freedoms, as well as on candidate registration, have limited the space for political engagement and resulted in a lack of genuine competition".

A Foreign Office official said: “We continue to call on the Russian Government to comply with its international commitments in the Council of Europe and OSCE to ensure respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression.”

May has so far not congratulated Putin on his win, securing his position for another six years.