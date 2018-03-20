Rebecca Smith

Ryanair has said this morning it will take a stake in Niki Lauda's Austrian airline Laudamotion which will be based in Vienna.

In January, it was confirmed the former Formula One champion had trumped British Airways owner IAG to secure the insolvent leisure airline Niki, which he had previously founded.

IAG had said it was disappointed that Niki would not be able to develop and grow stronger as part of the group.

Now in a fresh blow to the airline giant, today it was confirmed that Ryanair had agreed to support Lauda in his efforts to develop Laudamotion airline, acquiring an initial 24.9 per cent stake in the carrier. This will rise to 75 per cent subject if it gets EU Competition approval.

Ryanair said the cost will be under €50m, but it will plug an additional €50m into the first year for the airline's start up and operating costs.

Lauda will chair the board of the airline, with Ryanair providing financial and management support along with six wet-lease aircraft. They envision the airline reaching profitability in its third year of operations and intend to grow the business to a fleet of at least 30 Airbus aircraft.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said the partnership will deliver "real competition" for Austrian and German consumers.

He said:

We look forward to working in partnership with Niki Lauda to successfully develop his vision for a successful Austrian low fares airline to service the schedule and charter markets. The Laudamotion AOC will support a fleet of Airbus aircraft which is something we have hoped to develop within the Ryanair Group for some years. Laudamotion will benefit from this partnership between Niki Lauda and Ryanair. With access to the Ryanair fleet and financial resources, Laudamotion will now grow more rapidly, as it seeks to compete in a market which is dominated by Lufthansa's high airfares with its Swiss and Austrian subsidiaries.

Formerly a part of collapsed airline Air Berlin, Niki filed for insolvency at the end of last year after German airline Lufthansa ditched plans to pick it up. It has acquired Air Berlin subsidiary LGW, giving up a number of slots in order to appease the European Commission.

Lauda, chairman of Laudamotion, said:

I have always stood up for competition and have opposed monopolies. Therefore I am thrilled that in the partnership with Ryanair, Laudamotion will be able to establish itself as a strong competitor and to grow quickly and sustainably.

